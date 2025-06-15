 Calendar Home
Location:Maragas Winery
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734-____
Phone: 541-546-5464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/high-desert-horror-and-the-lava-lake-murders
All Dates:Jun 15, 2025 - Jun 16, 2025

Fathers Day at Maragas Winery

Celebrate Fathers Day with your family at Maragas Winery
Sunday June 15, 11:30 to 5pm

All our usual, music by "Mood" will permeate the inside, patio and expansive lawn of our winery.  For the day, we'll have a special guest chef, Junior Tablas, adding three of his specialties to our regular afternoon menu.

There's no cover charge, just bring Dad, enjoy one of our award winning wines (or a classic local beer, so Mom can have a delcious glass of  wine) on our patio, arbor, while the kids enjoy a very spacious lawn.   And get it all within the stunning environment of our Vineyard and views of Smith Rock and the Cascade Mountains. 

Here are four specialty items that Junior will be bringing to the table.
* Pork Carnitas Tacos
* Chicken Tango Tacos
* Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese
* Cesar Salad

Fathers Day at Maragas Winery. Guest chef, Junior Tablas- food, wine, & beauty

