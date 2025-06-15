Fathers Day at Maragas Winery

Celebrate Fathers Day with your family at Maragas Winery

Sunday June 15, 11:30 to 5pm



All our usual, music by "Mood" will permeate the inside, patio and expansive lawn of our winery. For the day, we'll have a special guest chef, Junior Tablas, adding three of his specialties to our regular afternoon menu.



There's no cover charge, just bring Dad, enjoy one of our award winning wines (or a classic local beer, so Mom can have a delcious glass of wine) on our patio, arbor, while the kids enjoy a very spacious lawn. And get it all within the stunning environment of our Vineyard and views of Smith Rock and the Cascade Mountains.



Here are four specialty items that Junior will be bringing to the table.

* Pork Carnitas Tacos

* Chicken Tango Tacos

* Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

* Cesar Salad