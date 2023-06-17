Father's Day Tasting | Lange Estate Winery

Treat dad to an exclusive Lange experience while relaxing on our expansive terrace and patio overlooking our estate vineyards featuring spectacular views of Mount Hood and the Cascade range. The featured flight will include a selection of our pinot gris, chardonnay, rosé, pinot noir, and Trouvère wines.

A reservation deposit of $30 will be taken at the time of your booking and will be refunded during your visit.

Grand Cru Club Members — your booking deposit is waived! Please use the email associated with your club member account when booking to waive the deposit.

Fee: $30 PUBLIC | COMPLIMENTARY FOR GRAND CRU CLUB MEMBERS