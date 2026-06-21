Father’s Day Open House at Durant

Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, invites families to celebrate Father’s Day with bold flavors, local beer and wine, live music, and a meaningful cause.



On Sunday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Durant will host a festive open house featuring a delicious culinary barbecue, live music, and a special appearance by longtime Durant wine club member and radio personality, Bryan “B-Dub” Washington of 98.7 The Bull (KUPL-FM). The event will also serve as a fundraiser with 5% of all proceeds from the day going to Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit supporting U.S. military and veteran families.



This year’s Father’s Day Open House will feature local beer from Pfriem Family Brewers, a farm equipment showcase, a charity raffle with more than $700 in prizes and goods, and a visit from the Dayton Fire Department, which will bring a fire engine for guests to explore. Culinary Directors Eric and Sara will serve a BBQ feast, including vegetarian options, and highlight Durant’s Pinot Noir BBQ Sauce. The event will also mark the debut of Durant’s new Pinot Noir Smoker Chunks, which will be available for purchase.



Reservations are not required. Guests are invited to relax, explore the tasting room and farm shop, and enjoy wine by the glass or bottle in Durant’s lively outdoor setting.