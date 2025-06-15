Father’s Day Event and Fundraiser at Durant

Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, invites families to celebrate Father’s Day with bold flavors, local beer and wine, live music, and a meaningful cause. On Sunday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Durant will host a festive open house featuring a delicious culinary barbecue, live music, and a special appearance by longtime Durant wine club member and radio personality, Bryan “B-Dub” Washington of 98.7 The Bull (KUPL-FM). The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit supporting U.S. military and veteran families.



In honor of the occasion, Durant is donating 5% of all of the day’s proceeds to the Portland VA Fisher House. Guests can also support the cause through purchases of a special “B-Dub’s Longest Ride Bundle,” available online now through June 15. The bundle includes one bottle of 2021 Heron Pinot Noir, one bottle of Durant BBQ Sauce, and one bottle of Garlic Fused Olive Oil.



Durant’s Father’s Day Open House will include:



Durant Culinary Directors Eric & Sara will be serving up a BBQ feast at $32 per plate—with vegetarian options available—and featuring Durant’s Pinot Noir BBQ Sauce, just in time for summer grilling.



Durant Vineyards wines, including the official release of their new 2022 Cabernet Franc.

Local brews from Alesong Brewery.



Live music by Wild Hog in the Woods.



Farm equipment showcase featuring tractors and a mechanical grape harvester.



Father’s Day Giveaway: Raffle winner will win a Traeger BBQ grill from the Sherwood Grill Center and the exclusive Father’s Day Essential Bundle from Durant which includes one bottle of the signature Durant BBQ Sauce, one bottle of Koroneiki Extra Virgin Olive Oil and one jar each of the Black Garlic Sea Salt, Applewood Smoked Sea Salt, and Smoked Red Pepper Sea Salt.