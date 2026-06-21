|Location:
|Duck Pond Cellars
|Map:
|23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035383199
|Email:
|Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
|Website:
|http://23145 Oregon 99W
|All Dates:
Father's Day Wings & Whiskey
Celebrate Father’s Day at Duck Pond Cellars & Ransom Spirits with an afternoon of bold flavors, craft spirits, and laid-back vineyard vibes.
Fire On the Mountain Wings will be available for purchase, perfectly paired with Duck Pond wines and Ransom craft spirits. Guests are invited to relax, sip, and enjoy a casual Father’s Day experience in the heart of Oregon wine country.
No reservations required. Walk-ins welcome.
Celebrate Dad with Wings!