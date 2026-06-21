Father's Day Wings & Whiskey

Celebrate Father’s Day at Duck Pond Cellars & Ransom Spirits with an afternoon of bold flavors, craft spirits, and laid-back vineyard vibes.



Fire On the Mountain Wings will be available for purchase, perfectly paired with Duck Pond wines and Ransom craft spirits. Guests are invited to relax, sip, and enjoy a casual Father’s Day experience in the heart of Oregon wine country.



No reservations required. Walk-ins welcome.



