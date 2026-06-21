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Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035383199
Email:Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
Website:http://23145 Oregon 99W
All Dates:Jun 21, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Father's Day Wings & Whiskey

Celebrate Father’s Day at Duck Pond Cellars & Ransom Spirits with an afternoon of bold flavors, craft spirits, and laid-back vineyard vibes.

Fire On the Mountain Wings will be available for purchase, perfectly paired with Duck Pond wines and Ransom craft spirits. Guests are invited to relax, sip, and enjoy a casual Father’s Day experience in the heart of Oregon wine country.

No reservations required. Walk-ins welcome.

Celebrate Dad with Wings!

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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