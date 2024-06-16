 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:jenny@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Jun 15, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jun 16, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Father's Day Wine & Charcuterie Bites

Enjoy some quality time and quality wine with the Dad in your life this Father's Day!

Sit back and relax in the shade of our back deck and sip on a glass of either 2022 Pinot Noir Estate or 2022 Chardonnay, with charcuterie bites to share.

Price: $25 per person
Wine Club Price: $15 per person

 

Fee: $25

Enjoy some quality time and quality wine with the Dad in your life this Father's Day!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable