|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|jenny@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
|All Dates:
Father's Day Wine & Charcuterie Bites
Enjoy some quality time and quality wine with the Dad in your life this Father's Day!
Sit back and relax in the shade of our back deck and sip on a glass of either 2022 Pinot Noir Estate or 2022 Chardonnay, with charcuterie bites to share.
Price: $25 per person
Wine Club Price: $15 per person
Fee: $25
