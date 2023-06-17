|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|debbie@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=father-s-day-wine-and-cheese-pairing--1654708150--372&eventDate=2023-6-17
|All Dates:
Father's Day Weekend Wine & Cheese
Nothing is quite as cheesy as a dad joke, but we'll do our best with a Father's Day wine and cheese pairing! Enjoy a special flight of five wines each paired with a local cheese from Briar Rose Creamery - $30 per person.
Please call or email to make your reservation: 503-843-3100 / debbie@yamhill.com
Fee: $30