Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:debbie@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=father-s-day-wine-and-cheese-pairing--1654708150--372&eventDate=2023-6-17
All Dates:Jun 17, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jun 18, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Father's Day Weekend Wine & Cheese

Nothing is quite as cheesy as a dad joke, but we'll do our best with a Father's Day wine and cheese pairing! Enjoy a special flight of five wines each paired with a local cheese from Briar Rose Creamery - $30 per person.



Please call or email to make your reservation: 503-843-3100 / debbie@yamhill.com

 

Fee: $30

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards
