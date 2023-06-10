 Calendar Home
Father's Day Weekend Wine & Cheese

We're turning 40 and one of our founders, Denis Burger, is turning 80! This is definitely worth a celebration!

We'll have Will Bradley on the back deck, Dough on the Go slinging pizzas on the crush pad, and wine being poured at stations throughout the winery. Mix and mingle with staff and friends and take advantage of our celebratory warehouse specials!

Ticket includes wine tasting, pizza, commemorative GoVino, and a great time!

General public: $40
Wine Club & VIPs: $25

 

Fee: $40

We may be over the hill but we still know how to party!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
