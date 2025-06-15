|Location:
Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|info@yamhill.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/yamhill/event/554234/fathers-day-vineyard-hike
|All Dates:
Father's Day Vineyard Hike
Summer is just beginning and Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to get outside! Join us for a guided vineyard hike where we’ll explore the budding vines, take in sweeping views of the valley, and enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of the season. Along the way, you’ll taste wines crafted from the very blocks we walk through—a true vine-to-glass experience.
This experience is weather permitting, so let’s hope for sunny skies!
$45 / person
Complementary for Wine Club Members
Total group size = up to 20 guests.
Reservations required - book on Tock!
Spend quality time with the dad in your life on a vineyard hike!