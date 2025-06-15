Father's Day Vineyard Hike

Summer is just beginning and Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to get outside! Join us for a guided vineyard hike where we’ll explore the budding vines, take in sweeping views of the valley, and enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of the season. Along the way, you’ll taste wines crafted from the very blocks we walk through—a true vine-to-glass experience.



This experience is weather permitting, so let’s hope for sunny skies!



$45 / person

Complementary for Wine Club Members

Total group size = up to 20 guests.



Reservations required - book on Tock!

