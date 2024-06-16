 Calendar Home
Location:The Grove
Map:216 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: (503)-857-0176
Email:info@montinore.com
Website:https://www.montinore.com/events-calendar/steve-bixler-live-at-the-grove
All Dates:Jun 16, 2024 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Father's Day Live Music

Join us from 3pm to 6pm on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 16th – for live music from our very own Steve Bixler. Treat dad to a tasting and enjoy the live tunes!

Reservations are not required but are highly encouraged.

Treat dad to a tasting and enjoy the live tunes at The Grove!

The Grove
The Grove
