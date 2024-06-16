|Location:
|The Grove
|Map:
|216 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|(503)-857-0176
|Email:
|info@montinore.com
|Website:
|https://www.montinore.com/events-calendar/steve-bixler-live-at-the-grove
|All Dates:
Father's Day Live Music
Join us from 3pm to 6pm on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 16th – for live music from our very own Steve Bixler. Treat dad to a tasting and enjoy the live tunes!
Reservations are not required but are highly encouraged.
Treat dad to a tasting and enjoy the live tunes at The Grove!