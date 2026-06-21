Father's Day Guided Vineyard Hike

We often see bloom this time of year, so it's the perfect time to go on a vineyard hike and check it out. Step into the vineyard with us to take in the sights, smells, and sounds of spring in the valley. We'll step in between the rows, check in on the budding vineyard, take in the vineyard views, and of course, taste the wine made from each of the blocks we visit.



During this guided hiking experience, you will taste five wines, and replenish yourselves with a charcuterie board at the finish. More than your average stroll, for this experience you will need to lace up your sturdy hiking shoes and be prepared to traverse the steep slopes of the vineyard.



$55 / person, includes a $10 wine credit for bottle purchases.

Reservations required - book on Tock!

Fee: $55