 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/yamhill/event/599922/fathers-day-guided-vineyard-hike
All Dates:Jun 21, 2026 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

Father's Day Guided Vineyard Hike

We often see bloom this time of year, so it's the perfect time to go on a vineyard hike and check it out. Step into the vineyard with us to take in the sights, smells, and sounds of spring in the valley. We'll step in between the rows, check in on the budding vineyard, take in the vineyard views, and of course, taste the wine made from each of the blocks we visit.

During this guided hiking experience, you will taste five wines, and replenish yourselves with a charcuterie board at the finish. More than your average stroll, for this experience you will need to lace up your sturdy hiking shoes and be prepared to traverse the steep slopes of the vineyard.

$55 / person, includes a $10 wine credit for bottle purchases.
Reservations required - book on Tock!

 

Fee: $55

Celebrate Father's Day out in the vineyard!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
June (2026)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable