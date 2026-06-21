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Location:Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here)
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
Phone: 5415465464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/sam-miller-nationally-touring-comedian-june-14-at-7pm
All Dates:Jun 21, 2026 - Jun 22, 2026 Sunday June 21 11:30am to 5pm

Father's Day Guest Chef and Live Music

Dads, get ready for seriously tasty beef brisket sandwiches made by revisiting Top Chef Alex Martin and his Sous Chef Alejandra. And a sneak peak at our wine release of "Fresh Red" - a chilled red!
All to with the live entertainment of esteemed guitarist "Lino" Wine, Beer, and Brisket

Lino's amazing guitar playing, sneak peak on an upcoming wine release, and guest top chef

Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here)
Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here) 15523 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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