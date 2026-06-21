|Location:
|Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here)
|Map:
|15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
|Phone:
|5415465464
|Email:
|info@maragaswinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/sam-miller-nationally-touring-comedian-june-14-at-7pm
|All Dates:
Father's Day Guest Chef and Live Music
Dads, get ready for seriously tasty beef brisket sandwiches made by revisiting Top Chef Alex Martin and his Sous Chef Alejandra. And a sneak peak at our wine release of "Fresh Red" - a chilled red!
All to with the live entertainment of esteemed guitarist "Lino" Wine, Beer, and Brisket
Lino's amazing guitar playing, sneak peak on an upcoming wine release, and guest top chef