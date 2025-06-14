Father's Day Brunch

Honor your Father by bringing him out to enjoy our “Where’s the Meat” Father’s Day Brunch. Featuring Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Jalapeno Popper Potato Salad, it’s sure to impress him! Special music guest Olem Alves. Reservations are required.

Fee: $40/$45 Members/Non Members Adults, $15/$20 Members/Non Members Children