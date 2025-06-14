 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle Upper Patio
Map:960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Jun 14, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Father's Day Brunch

Honor your Father by bringing him out to enjoy our “Where’s the Meat” Father’s Day Brunch. Featuring Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Jalapeno Popper Potato Salad, it’s sure to impress him! Special music guest Olem Alves. Reservations are required.

 

Fee: $40/$45 Members/Non Members Adults, $15/$20 Members/Non Members Children

