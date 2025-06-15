 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:info@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:Jun 15, 2025

Father's Day BBQ and Cornhole Tournament!

Join us June 15th, for a Father's Day celebration up on the hill! We're bringing you Smoky BBQ by Chef Cipriano of Dolce Vita Catering, featuring deliciously slow-smoked brisket, tender grilled chicken, creamy homemade potato salad, sweet roasted corn on the cob, and hearty tangy baked beans. It's the perfect feast to celebrate Dad!

Live music by Leo Moon from 3–5 PM. We'll have special cold brews on tap alongside our wines. Plus, compete in our bracketed Cornhole Tournament starting at 1 PM, with prizes for dads!

Delicious BBQ plates are $26. Cornhole Tourney entry is $5. Let's make it a memorable day. Salud!

