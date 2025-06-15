Father's Day at Durant Vineyards

Dayton, Ore. (May 27, 2025) - Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, invites families to celebrate Father’s Day with bold flavors, local beer and wine, live music, and a meaningful cause. On Sunday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Durant will host a festive open house featuring a delicious culinary barbecue, live music, and a special appearance by longtime Durant wine club member and radio personality, Bryan “B-Dub” Washington of 98.7 The Bull (KUPL-FM). The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit supporting U.S. military and veteran families.





In honor of the occasion, Durant is donating 5% of all of the day’s proceeds to the Portland VA Fisher House. Guests can also support the cause through purchases of a special “B-Dub’s Longest Ride Bundle,” available online now through June 15. The bundle includes one bottle of 2021 Heron Pinot Noir, one bottle of Durant BBQ Sauce, and one bottle of Garlic Fused Olive Oil, see the bundle here.





Fisher House provides a “home away from home” for families of veterans and service members who are receiving medical care at the Portland VA Medical Center acute care hospital, the Vancouver VA Community Living Center (CLC), or Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program (RRTP). The Fisher House located in Vancouver, WA offers 16 fully equipped guest suites and common areas to support families during medical treatment, at no cost to them.





“As a decade-long Durant wine club member, I’m so excited to partner with them for the kickoff of ‘B-Dub’s Longest Ride for Fisher House Foundation,’” said Bryan Washington. “It’s incredible to partner with Durant on a cause that helps military families when they need it most. This Father’s Day, whether people are sipping wine, savoring delicious food, or stocking up on Durant’s award-winning olive oil, they’ll be supporting those who have sacrificed so much for this country.”





Durant’s Father’s Day Open House will include:





Durant Culinary Directors Eric & Sara will be serving up a BBQ feast at $32 per plate—with vegetarian options available—and featuring Durant’s Pinot Noir BBQ Sauce, just in time for summer grilling.





Durant Vineyards wines, including the official release of their new 2022 Cabernet Franc.





Local brews from Alesong Brewery.





Live music by Wild Hog in the Woods.





Farm equipment showcase featuring tractors and a mechanical grape harvester.





Father’s Day Giveaway: Raffle winner will win a Traeger BBQ grill from the Sherwood Grill Center and the exclusive Father’s Day Essential Bundle from Durant which includes one bottle of the signature Durant BBQ Sauce, one bottle of Koroneiki Extra Virgin Olive Oil and one jar each of the Black Garlic Sea Salt, Applewood Smoked Sea Salt, and Smoked Red Pepper Sea Salt.





Reservations are not required. Guests are invited to relax, explore the tasting room and farm shop, and enjoy wine by the glass or bottle in Durant’s lively outdoor setting.



For more information on the event visit here.





High-res images (Credit Durant at Red Ridge Farms) are here.





About Durant



Founded in 1973 in scenic Dayton, Ore., Durant includes Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room, charming accommodations at the two-bedroom Stonycrest Cottage, and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, Durant Olive Mill. As pioneers in Oregon's wine-making industry, the Durant family has become renowned for bright Pinot Gris, lively Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Brut, and food-friendly Pinot Noir. In 2008, Durant founded Durant Olive Mill, consisting of 17 acres of olive trees and a state-of-the-art Italian olive mill. Durant Olive Mill is the premier purveyor of Oregon milled extra virgin olive oil and home to the annual Olio Nuovo Festival. Year-round, visitors are invited to stroll the grounds to see the beautiful gardens, hedges and koi pond, peruse the artful garden pottery for sale and admire the fragrant plantings of rosemary, lavender and other herbs. For more information or to purchase Durant goods online, visit: https://durantoregon.com/.





