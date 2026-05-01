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Location:The Backyard at The Lodge at Sunriver Resort
Map:17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
Website:https://www.sunriverresort.com/things-to-do#!/e/farmers-market-aedd1fc6?categoryIds=ee667e42-59fb-485a-90a3-6c984bce2c99%2Ccbaae22b-bbf2-4119-8e7b-b44ae66f2ebe&from=2026-05-01&to=2026-05-31
All Dates:May 28, 2026 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Farmers Market at The Backyard at The Lodge

Discover a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors. From freshly baked pastries to seasonal produce, there's something for everyone. Whether you're stocking up for the week or looking for a special treat, you'll find high-quality, sustainably grown items made by passionate farmers and makers right in your own community. Support local businesses, enjoy fresh produce, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere. Don't miss out—it's the perfect way to spend a Thursday morning!

Join us this summer at the Sunriver Resort Farmers Market!

The Backyard at The Lodge at Sunriver Resort
The Backyard at The Lodge at Sunriver Resort 17600 17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
May (2026)
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© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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