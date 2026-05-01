|Location:
|The Backyard at The Lodge at Sunriver Resort
|Map:
|17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
|Website:
|https://www.sunriverresort.com/things-to-do#!/e/farmers-market-aedd1fc6?categoryIds=ee667e42-59fb-485a-90a3-6c984bce2c99%2Ccbaae22b-bbf2-4119-8e7b-b44ae66f2ebe&from=2026-05-01&to=2026-05-31
|All Dates:
Farmers Market at The Backyard at The Lodge
Discover a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors. From freshly baked pastries to seasonal produce, there's something for everyone. Whether you're stocking up for the week or looking for a special treat, you'll find high-quality, sustainably grown items made by passionate farmers and makers right in your own community. Support local businesses, enjoy fresh produce, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere. Don't miss out—it's the perfect way to spend a Thursday morning!
Join us this summer at the Sunriver Resort Farmers Market!