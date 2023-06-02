Farm Share Fridays

From June through October Cowhorn will share their garden harvest with Farm Share Fridays. Guests are invited to fill their fridges on the first Friday of every month with a little bit of Cowhorn’s seasonal produce. Farm Share Boxes will include an assortment of freshly harvested organic and Biodynamically grown produce from Cowhorn's estate garden, a selection of wines to complement each shipment from both Cowhorn and Johan Vineyards, and a variety of add-ons showcasing curated, artisan products from Cowhorn and neighboring businesses. When picking up packages, guests are invited to enjoy live music alongside some Cowhorn wine. Available to members and non-members, email courtney@cowhornwine.com for more information.