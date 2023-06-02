 Calendar Home
Location:Cowhorn Winery and Vineyard
Map:1665 Eastside Rd, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
Phone: 541-899-6876
Email:info@cowhornwines.com
Website:http://https://www.cowhornwine.com/
All Dates:Jun 2, 2023 June 2, July 7, August 4,Sept. 1, Oct. 6

Farm Share Fridays

From June through October Cowhorn will share their garden harvest with Farm Share Fridays. Guests are invited to fill their fridges on the first Friday of every month with a little bit of Cowhorn’s seasonal produce. Farm Share Boxes will include an assortment of freshly harvested organic and Biodynamically grown produce from Cowhorn's estate garden, a selection of wines to complement each shipment from both Cowhorn and Johan Vineyards, and a variety of add-ons showcasing curated, artisan products from Cowhorn and neighboring businesses. When picking up packages, guests are invited to enjoy live music alongside some Cowhorn wine. Available to members and non-members, email courtney@cowhornwine.com for more information.

Farm Share Fridays

Cowhorn Winery and Vineyard
Cowhorn Winery and Vineyard 97530 1665 Eastside Rd, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable