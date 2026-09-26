|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard
|Map:
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|971-281-6892
|Email:
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|Website:
|https://theblackdogvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Fall Woof Pack Club Pickup Party
Fall Woof Pack Wine Club Pick Up Party, Saturday, 9/26/26, 6:30 - 8:30 pm: Celebrate harvest with us at Black Dog Vineyard! Join us for live music, food and of course wine! First glass is on us. Open to the public. Free for members, $30 for non-members. Visit our website at www.theblackdogvineyard.com to reserve your spot.
Fee: $30
Fall Woof Pack Wine Club Pick Up Party. Celebrate harvest with us at Black Dog Vineyard! Join us for live music, food and of course wine! First glass is on us. Open to the public. Free for members, $30 for non-members.