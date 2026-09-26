Fall Woof Pack Club Pickup Party

Fall Woof Pack Wine Club Pick Up Party, Saturday, 9/26/26, 6:30 - 8:30 pm: Celebrate harvest with us at Black Dog Vineyard! Join us for live music, food and of course wine! First glass is on us. Open to the public. Free for members, $30 for non-members. Visit our website at www.theblackdogvineyard.com to reserve your spot.





Fee: $30