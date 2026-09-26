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Location:Black Dog Vineyard
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 971-281-6892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:https://theblackdogvineyard.com
All Dates:Sep 26, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Fall Woof Pack Club Pickup Party

Fall Woof Pack Wine Club Pick Up Party, Saturday, 9/26/26, 6:30 - 8:30 pm: Celebrate harvest with us at Black Dog Vineyard! Join us for live music, food and of course wine! First glass is on us. Open to the public. Free for members, $30 for non-members. Visit our website at www.theblackdogvineyard.com to reserve your spot.

 

Fee: $30

Fall Woof Pack Wine Club Pick Up Party. Celebrate harvest with us at Black Dog Vineyard! Join us for live music, food and of course wine! First glass is on us. Open to the public. Free for members, $30 for non-members.

Black Dog Vineyard
Black Dog Vineyard 97111 8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
September (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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