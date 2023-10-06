Fall Winemakers Dinner

Hip Chicks do Wine is Portland’s Oldest Urban Winery. Their love for great food & fantastic wine is what has brought us together. We have designed a five course wine dinner to celebrate the Queer & Ally communities, just in time for "National Coming Out Day". Dinner with wine pairings is $95.



Join us to celebrate the diverse world we live in. Dinner starts at 6pm, sharp.



Reserve your seat online or by phone 503-873-8000

Fee: $95