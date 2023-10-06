 Calendar Home
Location:Guerra's Restaurant
Map:206 East Main Street, Silverton, OR 97381
Phone: 503-873-8000
Email:christina.oakes@ncmreno.com
Website:http://https://www.opentable.com/r/guerras-restaurant-silverton
All Dates:Oct 6, 2023 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Fall Winemakers Dinner

Hip Chicks do Wine is Portland’s Oldest Urban Winery. Their love for great food & fantastic wine is what has brought us together. We have designed a five course wine dinner to celebrate the Queer & Ally communities, just in time for "National Coming Out Day". Dinner with wine pairings is $95.

Join us to celebrate the diverse world we live in. Dinner starts at 6pm, sharp.

Reserve your seat online or by phone 503-873-8000

 

Fee: $95

Guerra's Restaurant
Guerra's Restaurant 97381 206 East Main Street, Silverton, OR 97381
