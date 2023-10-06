|Location:
|Guerra's Restaurant
|Map:
|206 East Main Street, Silverton, OR 97381
|Phone:
|503-873-8000
|Email:
|christina.oakes@ncmreno.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.opentable.com/r/guerras-restaurant-silverton
|All Dates:
Fall Winemakers Dinner
Hip Chicks do Wine is Portland’s Oldest Urban Winery. Their love for great food & fantastic wine is what has brought us together. We have designed a five course wine dinner to celebrate the Queer & Ally communities, just in time for "National Coming Out Day". Dinner with wine pairings is $95.
Join us to celebrate the diverse world we live in. Dinner starts at 6pm, sharp.
Reserve your seat online or by phone 503-873-8000
Fee: $95