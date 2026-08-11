|Location:
|Tumwater Vineyard
|Map:
|375 SW Barrel House Wy., West Linn, OR 97068
|Phone:
|(503) 454-0208
|Email:
|staff@tumwatervineyard.com
|Website:
|https://www.tumwatervineyard.com/event/fall-seasonal-watercolor-class/
|All Dates:
Fall Watercolor Class at Tumwater Vineyard
Settle in for a cozy fall evening of watercolor at Tumwater Vineyard.
Hayley Elmore of Halo Art and Design leads this two-hour class using Emily Lex’s watercolor workbook as a guide, sharing tips and techniques to help you build your skills. Every guest takes home a workbook to keep practicing.
Food and wine will be available for purchase, and wine club member benefits apply. Tickets required.
Fee: $75
Settle in for a cozy fall evening of watercolor at Tumwater Vineyard.