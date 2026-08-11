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Location:Tumwater Vineyard
Map:375 SW Barrel House Wy., West Linn, OR 97068
Phone: (503) 454-0208
Email:staff@tumwatervineyard.com
Website:https://www.tumwatervineyard.com/event/fall-seasonal-watercolor-class/
All Dates:Nov 10, 2026 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Fall Watercolor Class at Tumwater Vineyard

Settle in for a cozy fall evening of watercolor at Tumwater Vineyard.

Hayley Elmore of Halo Art and Design leads this two-hour class using Emily Lex’s watercolor workbook as a guide, sharing tips and techniques to help you build your skills. Every guest takes home a workbook to keep practicing.

Food and wine will be available for purchase, and wine club member benefits apply. Tickets required.

 

Fee: $75

Settle in for a cozy fall evening of watercolor at Tumwater Vineyard.

Tumwater Vineyard
Tumwater Vineyard 97068 375 SW Barrel House Wy., West Linn, OR 97068
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