Fall Watercolor Class at Tumwater Vineyard

Settle in for a cozy fall evening of watercolor at Tumwater Vineyard.



Hayley Elmore of Halo Art and Design leads this two-hour class using Emily Lex’s watercolor workbook as a guide, sharing tips and techniques to help you build your skills. Every guest takes home a workbook to keep practicing.



Food and wine will be available for purchase, and wine club member benefits apply. Tickets required.

Fee: $75