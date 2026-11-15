Fall Release Weekends

Join us at the Antiquum Farm Cottage for an intimate, guided tasting of our remarkable 2025 Pinot Noirs, hosted by our passionate farm team. Together, we’ll explore the nuances of this extraordinary vintage, the regenerative farming practices that shape it, and the personality that each wine reveals.



Each flight of four wines is artfully paired with seasonal bites from our Cottage Kitchen, designed to complement and elevate every sip. As weather allows, tastings unfold in our charming cottage and garden — the perfect setting to savor this milestone release.



Following your guided tasting, you are invited for a sneek peek of what we have going on in the cellar from our winemaker Dana Booth. Dana will be sharing barrel tastings from one of our favorite barrels in the cellar.



Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.

Fee: $30