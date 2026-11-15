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Location:Antiquum Farm
Map:25075 Jaeg Road, Junction City, OR 97448
Phone: 541-998-3153
Email:reservations@antiquumfarm.com
Website:https://www.antiquumfarm.com/experience/farm-experiences/
All Dates:Nov 14, 2026
Nov 15, 2026
Nov 21, 2026
Nov 22, 2026

Fall Release Weekends

Join us at the Antiquum Farm Cottage for an intimate, guided tasting of our remarkable 2025 Pinot Noirs, hosted by our passionate farm team. Together, we’ll explore the nuances of this extraordinary vintage, the regenerative farming practices that shape it, and the personality that each wine reveals.

Each flight of four wines is artfully paired with seasonal bites from our Cottage Kitchen, designed to complement and elevate every sip. As weather allows, tastings unfold in our charming cottage and garden — the perfect setting to savor this milestone release.

Following your guided tasting, you are invited for a sneek peek of what we have going on in the cellar from our winemaker Dana Booth. Dana will be sharing barrel tastings from one of our favorite barrels in the cellar.

Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.

 

Fee: $30

The 2025 vintage continues the exhilarating new chapter for our Pinot Noir — a radiant expression of everything we’ve worked toward over nearly two decades of capturing the unique terroir of our home.

Antiquum Farm
Antiquum Farm 25075 25075 Jaeg Road, Junction City, OR 97448
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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