Fall Release and Harvest Party

Join Proteus Wines for a Harvest Celebration & Fall Release Party as we celebrate the close of another growing season and introduce some of the newest wines from the cellar.

The evening will feature the 2019 Blanc de Noirs, 2024 Estate Pinot Noir, 2025 Ramato, and 2025 Syrah, along with a few surprises. Enjoy dinner prepared by vineyard manager Valentin Mora, live music from a local artist, and an evening among the vines celebrating harvest, new wines, and the people who make it all possible.

Saturday, October 3 | 4–8 PM

Proteus Wines | Newberg, Oregon

General admission is $42, with $20 tickets for wine club members. Club release pickup will also be available during the event.

Come raise a glass to harvest, discover what’s new at Proteus, and spend an autumn evening in the vineyard.

Fee: $42