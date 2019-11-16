 Calendar Home
Location:Abbey Road Farm
Map:10505 NE Abbey Road, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 503 687 3100
Email:abbeyroadfarm@gmail.com
Website:http://www.barnswallowartists.com
All Dates:Nov 16, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 17, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Fall Makers Market

Abbey Road Farm and Barn Swallow Artists have partnered to create the Fall Makers Market, a holiday shopping experience featuring 20+ local artists and makers. Enjoy the day in the beautifully renovated Abbey Road Farm equestrian barn, and sip wonderful wines while you shop from some of the most uniquely talented artisans in the Willamette Valley. Get a start on that holiday shopping list! Join us for a fun and festive way to kick off the holiday season!

Abbey Road Farm hosts Barn Swallow Artists for the Fall Makers Market-a holiday shopping experience

