Fall Magnum Release Party

Join us to celebrate our fall releases at the newly opened Wooden Heart restaurant in Dundee! At the end of the afternoon, fall allocations will be available for club members to take home and enjoy. Individual bottles will also be available for sale.



We will be pouring tastes of current releases, plus two new offerings:

- 2017 Cuvée One Extended Tirage, with 60 months on lees

- Our first MAGNUMS of 2017 Cuvée One Extended Tirage, just in time for the holidays



This event is open to the public. Guests age 21+ only, please.



Club members may RSVP free for up to 4 guests—just make sure you use the email attached to your club membership when you reserve your tickets.

Fee: $40