Location: Wooden Heart Kitchen
1410 Highway 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Oct 15, 2023 12:00 pm

Fall Magnum Release Party

Join us to celebrate our fall releases at the newly opened Wooden Heart restaurant in Dundee! At the end of the afternoon, fall allocations will be available for club members to take home and enjoy. Individual bottles will also be available for sale.

We will be pouring tastes of current releases, plus two new offerings:
- 2017 Cuvée One Extended Tirage, with 60 months on lees
- Our first MAGNUMS of 2017 Cuvée One Extended Tirage, just in time for the holidays

This event is open to the public. Guests age 21+ only, please.

Club members may RSVP free for up to 4 guests—just make sure you use the email attached to your club membership when you reserve your tickets.

 

Fee: $40

Join us on for an afternoon of bubbles and paired bites as we celebrate our new releases!

Wooden Heart Kitchen
Wooden Heart Kitchen 97115 1410 Highway 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
