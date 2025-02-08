Fall in Love with Art

Get ready for Valentine’s Day by surrounding yourself with the things you love: community, vibrant oil paintings, and local wine! Bring your loved ones and friends for a day of art, local wine tastings with Sokol Blosser, and a delicious candy pairing.

Let Erin Hanson’s impressionist artworks bring joy to your heart and a smile to your lips. We can’t wait to see you at the gallery!

Fee: $Free