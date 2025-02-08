|Location:
The Erin Hanson Gallery
1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
(503) 334-3670
info@erinhanson.com
https://www.erinhanson.com/event/secondsaturday
Fall in Love with Art
Get ready for Valentine’s Day by surrounding yourself with the things you love: community, vibrant oil paintings, and local wine! Bring your loved ones and friends for a day of art, local wine tastings with Sokol Blosser, and a delicious candy pairing.
Let Erin Hanson’s impressionist artworks bring joy to your heart and a smile to your lips. We can’t wait to see you at the gallery!
Surround yourself with lovely art and taste local wines on the weekend before Valentine's Day