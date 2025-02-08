 Calendar Home
Location:The Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 334-3670
Email:info@erinhanson.com
Website:https://www.erinhanson.com/event/secondsaturday
All Dates:Feb 8, 2025 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Fall in Love with Art

Get ready for Valentine’s Day by surrounding yourself with the things you love: community, vibrant oil paintings, and local wine! Bring your loved ones and friends for a day of art, local wine tastings with Sokol Blosser, and a delicious candy pairing.
Let Erin Hanson’s impressionist artworks bring joy to your heart and a smile to your lips. We can’t wait to see you at the gallery!

 

Fee: $Free

Surround yourself with lovely art and taste local wines on the weekend before Valentine's Day

