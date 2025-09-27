Fall Harvest Party

Celebrate Fall with us at Black Dog Vineyard as we bring in the harvest and welcome you to spend an extra special evening with us. We'll have food, wine and live music. Free for Woof Pack Wine Club members and $45/person for non-members. Includes first glass of wine, food and music. Pick-ups for the quarter will be available for wine club members at this event. Small bites will pair with our wines for this quarter--our 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, 2024 Pinot noir and 2021/2022 Red Blend. Can't wait to celebrate the 2025 harvest with you! RSVP required. https://www.exploretock.com/black-dog-vineyard-carlton/event/533854/fall-harvest-party-woof-pack-wine-club-pickup-party

