Fall Harvest Party

Celebrate Fall with us at the vineyard as we bring in the harvest and welcome you to spend an extra special night at the vineyard. We'll have food, wine and music flowing all night and an opportunity to camp overnight with us at the vineyard. Free for Woof Pack Wine Club members and $120/person for non-members. Includes first glass of wine, food and camping access. Limited camping space available. Pick-ups for the quarter will be available for wine club members at this event. Sign up soon to make the list! Can't wait to celebrate the 2025 vintage with you!