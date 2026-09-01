|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://www.brookswine.com
|All Dates:
Fall Equinox Supper
Celebrate the arrival of fall and the 2026 harvest with a family-style wine-paired dinner featuring season ingredients sourced locally and from the Brooks Estate Garden. This new tradition at Brooks follows a supper club format with communal seating in our tasting room. Come hungry, thirsty, and ready to make new friends!
Fee: $120 + 22% gratuity