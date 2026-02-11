|Location:
|Winery at Jachter
|Map:
|21537 NE Kings Grade, Newberg, OR 97132-6558
|Phone:
|971-205-8301
|Email:
|kayce@jachterwine.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/jachter-family-wines-newberg/event/593431/fall-centerpiece-workshop
|All Dates:
Fall Centerpiece Workshop
Join us for a cozy, creative afternoon at the Winery! In this hands-on class, you’ll design your own beautiful floral centerpiece — perfect for your fall table. It's sure to impress friends and family alike!
$85 general admission
$70 club member
Each ticket includes all of the supplies you need to make your own centerpiece and a glass of wine. Our floral instructor will guide you step-by-step through the arrangement process. No experience necessary — just bring your creativity (and maybe a friend or two)!
Payment will be taken on the day of the class.
Fee: $85 General Admission - $70 Members
Join us for a cozy, creative afternoon at the Winery! In this hands-on class, you’ll design your own beautiful floral centerpiece using fresh flowers — perfect for your fall table. It's sure to impress friends and family alike!