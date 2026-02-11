Fall Centerpiece Workshop

Join us for a cozy, creative afternoon at the Winery! In this hands-on class, you’ll design your own beautiful floral centerpiece — perfect for your fall table. It's sure to impress friends and family alike!



$85 general admission

$70 club member



Each ticket includes all of the supplies you need to make your own centerpiece and a glass of wine. Our floral instructor will guide you step-by-step through the arrangement process. No experience necessary — just bring your creativity (and maybe a friend or two)!



Payment will be taken on the day of the class.

Fee: $85 General Admission - $70 Members