 Calendar Home
Location:Winery at Jachter
Map:21537 NE Kings Grade, Newberg, OR 97132-6558
Phone: 971-205-8301
Email:kayce@jachterwine.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/jachter-family-wines-newberg/event/593431/fall-centerpiece-workshop
All Dates:Nov 7, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Fall Centerpiece Workshop

Join us for a cozy, creative afternoon at the Winery! In this hands-on class, you’ll design your own beautiful floral centerpiece — perfect for your fall table. It's sure to impress friends and family alike!

$85 general admission
$70 club member

Each ticket includes all of the supplies you need to make your own centerpiece and a glass of wine. Our floral instructor will guide you step-by-step through the arrangement process. No experience necessary — just bring your creativity (and maybe a friend or two)!

Payment will be taken on the day of the class.

 

Fee: $85 General Admission - $70 Members

Join us for a cozy, creative afternoon at the Winery! In this hands-on class, you’ll design your own beautiful floral centerpiece using fresh flowers — perfect for your fall table. It's sure to impress friends and family alike!

Winery at Jachter
Winery at Jachter 21537 21537 NE Kings Grade, Newberg, OR 97132-6558
November (2026)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable