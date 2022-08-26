|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|503.560.8266
|Email:
|reservations@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://https://fairsingvineyard.com/events
|All Dates:
Fairsing Fridays
Gather friends, pack a picnic, and enjoy bottle service 5-7:30pm.
Experience captivating views of the landscape as nightfall descends across the valley.
Available Friday – June 24, July 29, August 26, and September 30
• Reservations required for all visits to Fairsing
• Group sizes limited
• No outside beverages allowed
• Leashed and well-behaved pets welcome
Enjoy Fairsing Vineyard after hours on select Fridays this summer.