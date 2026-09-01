|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|5035608266
|Email:
|Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://21455 NE Burkett Hill Road
|All Dates:
Fairsing Friday - September 18
Join Fairsing for the final Fairsing Friday of the season.
Break out the flannel and whisper hello to sweater weather while enjoying a blanket picnic and panoramic views between 5 and 8 pm.
Bottle service concludes at 7:30 pm.
Fridays are offered rain or shine, so bring a blanket, extra lawn chairs, and pack an outer layer to enjoy the early-evening and vineyard vibes.
Friendly and leashed pets welcome.
No outside beverages, open flames, or smoking/vaping allowed.
To ensure table space and picnic areas for everyone, reservations are required.
Reservation link: https://fairsingvineyard.com/product/friday-september-18/
Connect with the Fairsing team if there are any questions or requests at 503.560.8266
A harvest season favorite. Picnics at Fairsing after-hours from 5 to 8 pm