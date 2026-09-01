Fairsing Friday - September 18

Join Fairsing for the final Fairsing Friday of the season.



Break out the flannel and whisper hello to sweater weather while enjoying a blanket picnic and panoramic views between 5 and 8 pm.



Bottle service concludes at 7:30 pm.



Fridays are offered rain or shine, so bring a blanket, extra lawn chairs, and pack an outer layer to enjoy the early-evening and vineyard vibes.



Friendly and leashed pets welcome.

No outside beverages, open flames, or smoking/vaping allowed.

To ensure table space and picnic areas for everyone, reservations are required.



Reservation link: https://fairsingvineyard.com/product/friday-september-18/



Connect with the Fairsing team if there are any questions or requests at 503.560.8266