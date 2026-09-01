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Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://21455 NE Burkett Hill Road
All Dates:Sep 18, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Picnics welcome

Fairsing Friday - September 18

Join Fairsing for the final Fairsing Friday of the season.

Break out the flannel and whisper hello to sweater weather while enjoying a blanket picnic and panoramic views between 5 and 8 pm.

Bottle service concludes at 7:30 pm.

Fridays are offered rain or shine, so bring a blanket, extra lawn chairs, and pack an outer layer to enjoy the early-evening and vineyard vibes.

Friendly and leashed pets welcome.
No outside beverages, open flames, or smoking/vaping allowed.
To ensure table space and picnic areas for everyone, reservations are required.

Reservation link: https://fairsingvineyard.com/product/friday-september-18/

Connect with the Fairsing team if there are any questions or requests at 503.560.8266

A harvest season favorite. Picnics at Fairsing after-hours from 5 to 8 pm

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
September (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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