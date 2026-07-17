Fairsing Friday

With the summer season underway, take the time to soak up the second Fairsing Friday of the 2026 season.



Enjoy the beauty and bounty of Fairsing Vineyard after hours from 5-8 pm with bottle service and your own blanket picnic. Bottle service concludes at 7:30 pm.



To ensure table space and picnic areas for all of the guests, reservations are required.



Fairsing Fridays are offered rain or shine, so bring a blanket, extra lawn chairs, and an outer layer to enjoy the summer setting and vineyard vibes.



Friendly and leashed pets welcome.

No outside beverages, open flames, or smoking/vaping allowed.



Contact the Fairsing team with any questions at 503.560.8266