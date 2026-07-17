 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://21455 NE Burkett Hill Road
All Dates:Jul 17, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm No fee. Bottle service available

Fairsing Friday

With the summer season underway, take the time to soak up the second Fairsing Friday of the 2026 season.

Enjoy the beauty and bounty of Fairsing Vineyard after hours from 5-8 pm with bottle service and your own blanket picnic. Bottle service concludes at 7:30 pm.

To ensure table space and picnic areas for all of the guests, reservations are required.

Fairsing Fridays are offered rain or shine, so bring a blanket, extra lawn chairs, and an outer layer to enjoy the summer setting and vineyard vibes.

Friendly and leashed pets welcome.
No outside beverages, open flames, or smoking/vaping allowed.

Contact the Fairsing team with any questions at 503.560.8266

Fairsing Vineyard after-hours with picnic access and bottle service 5 to 8 pm.

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
July (2026)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable