Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://20881 NE Laughlin Road
All Dates:Sep 20, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Bottle Service concludes at 7:30 pm

Fairsing Friday

Gather friends, pack a picnic, and take in panoramic views of the Willamette Valley as early evening descends on the landscape.

Bottle service is available from 5 to 7:30 pm.

Well-mannered and leashed pets are welcome.

Fairsing Friday is weather dependent, please monitor the forecast and prepare accordingly.

Reservations are recommended to ensure picnic areas or table space.

Connect with our hospitality team with questions 503.560.8266.

 

Fee: $Bottle Service

Enjoy Fairsing Friday after-hours on Friday, September 20 between 5-8 pm.

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
