|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|5035608266
|Email:
|events@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://20881 NE Laughlin Road
|All Dates:
Fairsing Friday
Gather friends, pack a picnic, and take in panoramic views of the Willamette Valley as early evening descends on the landscape.
Bottle service is available from 5 to 7:30 pm.
Well-mannered and leashed pets are welcome.
Fairsing Friday is weather dependent, please monitor the forecast and prepare accordingly.
Reservations are recommended to ensure picnic areas or table space.
Connect with our hospitality team with questions 503.560.8266.
Fee: $Bottle Service
Enjoy Fairsing Friday after-hours on Friday, September 20 between 5-8 pm.