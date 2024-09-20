Fairsing Friday

Gather friends, pack a picnic, and take in panoramic views of the Willamette Valley as early evening descends on the landscape.



Bottle service is available from 5 to 7:30 pm.



Well-mannered and leashed pets are welcome.



Fairsing Friday is weather dependent, please monitor the forecast and prepare accordingly.



Reservations are recommended to ensure picnic areas or table space.



Connect with our hospitality team with questions 503.560.8266.

Fee: $Bottle Service