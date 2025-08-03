|Location:
|The Erin Hanson Gallery
|Map:
|1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 334-3670
|Email:
|amy@erinhanson.com
|Website:
|https://www.erinhanson.com/event/secondsaturday
|All Dates:
Experience an Artful Spring
Enjoy local wines from Chris James Cellars alongside local cheeses and jam as you celebrate the beauty and creativity that art can bring to your day.
Start spring on the right foot by enjoying the beauty and color of Erin Hanson’s impressionist landscape paintings. Have a unique experience by visiting The Erin Hanson Gallery!
