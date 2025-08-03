 Calendar Home
Location:The Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 334-3670
Email:amy@erinhanson.com
Website:https://www.erinhanson.com/event/secondsaturday
All Dates:Mar 8, 2025 - Mar 9, 2025 3/8/25 1-5 PM

Experience an Artful Spring

Enjoy local wines from Chris James Cellars alongside local cheeses and jam as you celebrate the beauty and creativity that art can bring to your day.

Start spring on the right foot by enjoying the beauty and color of Erin Hanson’s impressionist landscape paintings. Have a unique experience by visiting The Erin Hanson Gallery!

Enjoy local wines from Chris James Cellars as you appreciate art from The Erin Hanson Gallery

The Erin Hanson Gallery
