 Calendar Home
Location:Oregon State Fair
Map:2330 17th St NE, Salem, OR 97301
Email:events@evolutionwine.com
Website:http://events@sokolblosser.com
All Dates:Sep 1, 2025 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Evolution Mobile Wine Bar at Oregon State Fair

Sokol Blosser is the exclusive wine sponsor of the 2025 Oregon State Fair. Wines by-the-glass and frosé will be available at wine bars across the Fair and at the Evolution Mobile Wine Bar, as well as Sokol Blosser's pop-up tasting room at the Fair.

Sokol Blosser's Evolution Mobile Wine Bar will pour at the Oregon State Fair.

Oregon State Fair
Oregon State Fair 97301 2330 17th St NE, Salem, OR 97301
September (2025)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable