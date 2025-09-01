|Location:
|Oregon State Fair
|Map:
|2330 17th St NE, Salem, OR 97301
|Email:
|events@evolutionwine.com
|Website:
|http://events@sokolblosser.com
|All Dates:
Evolution Mobile Wine Bar at Oregon State Fair
Sokol Blosser is the exclusive wine sponsor of the 2025 Oregon State Fair. Wines by-the-glass and frosé will be available at wine bars across the Fair and at the Evolution Mobile Wine Bar, as well as Sokol Blosser's pop-up tasting room at the Fair.
Sokol Blosser's Evolution Mobile Wine Bar will pour at the Oregon State Fair.