Evolution Fridays

We’re bringing a new energy to the tasting room. On the 2nd Friday of each month, enjoy a choose-your-own-adventure tasting experience, with the option to explore either our estate wines or a special Evolution flight. You’ve seen Evolution out in the wild, now experience it on the estate for a limited time.



Book your tasting and choose your flight on arrival, including a $20 Evolution flight available on 2nd Fridays only.



One visit. Your choice. Two ways to experience Sokol Blosser.