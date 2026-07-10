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Location:Sokol Blosser Winery
Map:5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-2282
Email:events@sokolblosser.com
Website:https://sokolblosser.com/experience/events
All Dates:Jun 12, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jul 10, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Aug 14, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sep 11, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Evolution Fridays

We’re bringing a new energy to the tasting room. On the 2nd Friday of each month, enjoy a choose-your-own-adventure tasting experience, with the option to explore either our estate wines or a special Evolution flight. You’ve seen Evolution out in the wild, now experience it on the estate for a limited time.

Book your tasting and choose your flight on arrival, including a $20 Evolution flight available on 2nd Fridays only.

One visit. Your choice. Two ways to experience Sokol Blosser.

The 2nd Fridays of each month just got better!

Sokol Blosser Winery
Sokol Blosser Winery 97114 5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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