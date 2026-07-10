|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://sokolblosser.com/experience/events
|All Dates:
Evolution Fridays
We’re bringing a new energy to the tasting room. On the 2nd Friday of each month, enjoy a choose-your-own-adventure tasting experience, with the option to explore either our estate wines or a special Evolution flight. You’ve seen Evolution out in the wild, now experience it on the estate for a limited time.
Book your tasting and choose your flight on arrival, including a $20 Evolution flight available on 2nd Fridays only.
One visit. Your choice. Two ways to experience Sokol Blosser.
The 2nd Fridays of each month just got better!