|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://www.brookswine.com
|All Dates:
Event Night: Paint & Sip
Learn how to paint with watercolor from Rachel Zasadni while enjoying delicious Brooks Wine! Start off with a walk through the garden to select your muse, learn to sketch and paint, and most importantly, enjoy tasty wine and food!
Fee: $60
Learn how to paint with watercolor from Rachel Zasadni!