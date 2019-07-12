 Calendar Home
Evening Social with Black Radish Kitchen


Chef Kate Romane and I have been dear friends for many a year, baking and cooking together in Pittsburgh and in Oregon, riding motorcycles, loving life. Kate is an innately talented chef, manifested in her successful restaurants, pop-ups and an invitation to cook for the President and world leaders at the 2009 G8 Summit.

Please join us for these special reunion dinners.

Fee: $55.00

Happy hour style with fabulous food and drinks!

