Evening Social with Black Radish Kitchen



Chef Kate Romane and I have been dear friends for many a year, baking and cooking together in Pittsburgh and in Oregon, riding motorcycles, loving life. Kate is an innately talented chef, manifested in her successful restaurants, pop-ups and an invitation to cook for the President and world leaders at the 2009 G8 Summit.



Please join us for these special reunion dinners.

Fee: $55.00