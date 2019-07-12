|Location:
Remy Wines Tasting Room
|Map:
17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
503.864.8777
|Email:
connect@remywines.com
|Website:
http://https://remywines.com/
Evening Social with Black Radish Kitchen
Chef Kate Romane and I have been dear friends for many a year, baking and cooking together in Pittsburgh and in Oregon, riding motorcycles, loving life. Kate is an innately talented chef, manifested in her successful restaurants, pop-ups and an invitation to cook for the President and world leaders at the 2009 G8 Summit.
Please join us for these special reunion dinners.
Fee: $55.00
Happy hour style with fabulous food and drinks!