|Location:
|Lumos Wine Co.
|Map:
|24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
|Phone:
|5419293519
|Email:
|natalie@lumoswine.com
|Website:
|https://lumoswine.com/event/tin-can-alley-aug-22/
|All Dates:
Evening Music at Lumos
Local band Tin Can Alley will be playing jazz from a bygone era, along with a little blues and some Western swing.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. Picnics are welcome!
Cover charge $5. Children are free.
Fee: $5 (children are free)
Tin Can Alley will play at Lumos on Friday, August 22nd from 6-8pm under the oaks!