Location:Lumos Wine Co.
Map:24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
Phone: 5419293519
Email:natalie@lumoswine.com
Website:https://lumoswine.com/event/tin-can-alley-aug-22/
All Dates:Aug 22, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Evening Music at Lumos

Local band Tin Can Alley will be playing jazz from a bygone era, along with a little blues and some Western swing.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. Picnics are welcome!

Cover charge $5. Children are free.

 

Fee: $5 (children are free)

Tin Can Alley will play at Lumos on Friday, August 22nd from 6-8pm under the oaks!

Lumos Wine Co.
Lumos Wine Co. 24000 24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
