 Calendar Home
Location:Lumos Wine Co.
Map:24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
Phone: 5419293519
Email:natalie@lumoswine.com
Website:https://lumoswine.com/event/drtr-july-25/
All Dates:Jul 25, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Evening Music at Lumos

From its inception, the DRTR music project has been solidly based in the joy of playing music. Their groove-based stylings create an infectious rhythmic pulse. They create a fun atmosphere playing music that brings the listener along with them to enjoy the sonic ride.
Their selection of music draws from Blues Americana influences such as Taj Mahal, T-Bone Walker, Robert Johnson, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Rogers, Willie Dixon, JJ Cale, Tom Waits, Bruce Cockburn, Fats Domino, Slim Gailard. The list goes on…
Nearly a third of the DRTR lineup is interlaced with original singer-songwriter material injecting a cool jazz influenced mix to round-out the musical experience.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes!
Cover charge $5. Children are free.

Nomadic Pizza will be serving up their tasty, wood fired pizza during the concert!

 

Fee: $5 (children are free)

DRTR will play at Lumos on Friday, July 25th from 6-8pm under the oaks.

Lumos Wine Co.
Lumos Wine Co. 24000 24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable