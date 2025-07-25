Evening Music at Lumos

From its inception, the DRTR music project has been solidly based in the joy of playing music. Their groove-based stylings create an infectious rhythmic pulse. They create a fun atmosphere playing music that brings the listener along with them to enjoy the sonic ride.

Their selection of music draws from Blues Americana influences such as Taj Mahal, T-Bone Walker, Robert Johnson, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Rogers, Willie Dixon, JJ Cale, Tom Waits, Bruce Cockburn, Fats Domino, Slim Gailard. The list goes on…

Nearly a third of the DRTR lineup is interlaced with original singer-songwriter material injecting a cool jazz influenced mix to round-out the musical experience.



Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes!

Cover charge $5. Children are free.



Nomadic Pizza will be serving up their tasty, wood fired pizza during the concert!

