|Location:
|Weisinger Family Winery
|Map:
|3150 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520
|Phone:
|5414885989
|Email:
|ariel@weisingers.com
|Website:
|http://www.weisingers.com
|All Dates:
Evening Music
Come enjoy live music from The John Ivey Band, food from Wilder Cooking co. food truck, and Weisinger wines!
Fee: $0
Evening Music
Come enjoy live music from The John Ivey Band, food from Wilder Cooking co. food truck, and Weisinger wines! Fee: $0
Weisinger Family Winery
Weisinger Family Winery 97520 3150 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520