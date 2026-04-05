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Location:Weisinger Family Winery
Map:3150 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520
Phone: 5414885989
Email:ariel@weisingers.com
Website:http://www.weisingers.com
All Dates:May 8, 2026 - May 22, 2026 5:30pm-8pm

Evening Music

Come enjoy live music from The John Ivey Band, food from Wilder Cooking co. food truck, and Weisinger wines!

 

Fee: $0

Come enjoy live music from The John Ivey Band, food from Wilder Cooking co. food truck, and Weisinger wines!   Fee: $0
Weisinger Family Winery
Weisinger Family Winery 97520 3150 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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