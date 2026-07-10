Evening Concerts on the Deck

Join us for evening concerts on the Deck. 5:30-8:30pm.



July 10th - Phil Reed, Wilder Cooking Food Truck

August 14th- Tony Bassat and Lawrence Newcomb, Food Truck not confirmed

August 21st- John Ivey Band, Wilder Cooking Food Truck

August 28th - Jeff Kloetzel, Food Truck not confirmed

September 4th- John Ivey Band, Wilder Cooking Food Truck

September 11th - Spinning Gold, Wilder Cooking Food Truck



Open seating-no reservations available.

Fee: $0