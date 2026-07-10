|Location:
|Weisinger Family Winery
|Map:
|3150 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520
|Phone:
|5414885989
|Email:
|ariel@weisingers.com
|Website:
|http://www.weisingers.com
|All Dates:
Evening Concerts on the Deck
Join us for evening concerts on the Deck. 5:30-8:30pm.
July 10th - Phil Reed, Wilder Cooking Food Truck
August 14th- Tony Bassat and Lawrence Newcomb, Food Truck not confirmed
August 21st- John Ivey Band, Wilder Cooking Food Truck
August 28th - Jeff Kloetzel, Food Truck not confirmed
September 4th- John Ivey Band, Wilder Cooking Food Truck
September 11th - Spinning Gold, Wilder Cooking Food Truck
Open seating-no reservations available.
Fee: $0
Join us for our Evening concerts on our newly expanded deck. A food truck will be available.