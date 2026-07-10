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Location:Weisinger Family Winery
Map:3150 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520
Phone: 5414885989
Email:ariel@weisingers.com
Website:http://www.weisingers.com
All Dates:Jul 10, 2026 - Sep 11, 2026

Evening Concerts on the Deck

Join us for evening concerts on the Deck. 5:30-8:30pm.

July 10th - Phil Reed, Wilder Cooking Food Truck
August 14th- Tony Bassat and Lawrence Newcomb, Food Truck not confirmed
August 21st- John Ivey Band, Wilder Cooking Food Truck
August 28th - Jeff Kloetzel, Food Truck not confirmed
September 4th- John Ivey Band, Wilder Cooking Food Truck
September 11th - Spinning Gold, Wilder Cooking Food Truck

Open seating-no reservations available.

 

Fee: $0

Join us for our Evening concerts on our newly expanded deck. A food truck will be available.

Weisinger Family Winery
Weisinger Family Winery 97520 3150 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520
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