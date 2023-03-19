Europe vs. Oregon Comparative Wine Tasting

Join us for a comparative wine event hosted by Natalie’s Estate and Syndicate Wine Bar.



Taste and learn about 8 wines showcasing the local varietals of Natalie’s Estate Winery compared with their international counterparts.



Education for this event will be offered by Boyd Teegarden of Natalie’s Estate with David Anderson, Owner & Sommelier of Syndicate Wine Bar.



This rich tasting experience will give you a tour around the world, by starting in our own Oregon backyard.



Ticket price includes our buffet-style charcuterie grazing board, including various chocolates and desserts. Something to meet all your senses and flavor journeys-

Four varietals from Natalie’s Estate- Rose, Sangiovese, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon



Four International wines/varietals from Syndicate’s library



Charcuterie grazing board with assorted chocolates and desserts

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Where: Syndicate Wine Bar, 12620 SW 1st St, Beaverton, OR 97005

Start time: 1:00 pm

Ticket price: $50 per person



Get tickets here: https://resy.com/cities/bvt/venues/syndicate-wine-bar-beaverton/events/a-taste-of-8-with-natalies-estate-2023-03-19

