|Location:
|Syndicate Wine Bar
|Map:
|12620 SW 1st St, Beaverton, OR 97005
|Phone:
|5038075008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://resy.com/cities/bvt/venues/syndicate-wine-bar-beaverton/events/a-taste-of-8-with-natalies-estate-2023-03-19?date=2023-01-25&seats=2
|All Dates:
Europe vs. Oregon Comparative Wine Tasting
Join us for a comparative wine event hosted by Natalie’s Estate and Syndicate Wine Bar.
Taste and learn about 8 wines showcasing the local varietals of Natalie’s Estate Winery compared with their international counterparts.
Education for this event will be offered by Boyd Teegarden of Natalie’s Estate with David Anderson, Owner & Sommelier of Syndicate Wine Bar.
This rich tasting experience will give you a tour around the world, by starting in our own Oregon backyard.
Ticket price includes our buffet-style charcuterie grazing board, including various chocolates and desserts. Something to meet all your senses and flavor journeys-
Four varietals from Natalie’s Estate- Rose, Sangiovese, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon
Four International wines/varietals from Syndicate’s library
Charcuterie grazing board with assorted chocolates and desserts
When: Sunday, March 19, 2023
Where: Syndicate Wine Bar, 12620 SW 1st St, Beaverton, OR 97005
Start time: 1:00 pm
Ticket price: $50 per person
Get tickets here: https://resy.com/cities/bvt/venues/syndicate-wine-bar-beaverton/events/a-taste-of-8-with-natalies-estate-2023-03-19
Fee: $50 per person
Taste 4 European wines along side their Oregon Natalie's Estate counterparts!