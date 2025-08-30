Etzel Family Wine Dinner

Join us for an elegant gathering in the breezeway, featuring a curated tasting experience with the renowned Michael, Mikey, and Jared Etzel—the visionary family behind Beaux Frères, Sequitur, and Rodeo Hills. Savor a refined menu thoughtfully paired with a stunning selection of their signature wines, each glass telling a story of heritage, craftsmanship, and terroir.



FEATURED WINES:

Beaux Frères, Chardonnay

Rodeo Hills, Hard Press Chardonnay

Sequitur, Chardonnay

Beaux Frères, Pinot Noir

Rodeo Hills, Hard Press Pinot Noir

Sequitur, Pinot Noir



FEATURED MENU:

Albacore Tuna Confit on Crostino

Olive Oil, Lemon & Peppercorn

Oregon Cheese & Charcuterie

Kumamoto Oyster & Shaved Daikon

Oregon Seafood Salad

Mussels, Clams, Dungeness Crab & Brine Shrimp with Thai Basil, Vietnamese Coriander & Grated Local Tomato

Cold-Smoked Columbia Salmon, Creamed Nettles & Fondant Potatoes

Coastal Wood Sorrel Granita

Sea Bean Ice Milk, Blueberries & Shortbread



About Zupan’s Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for nearly 50 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations in Portland and Lake Oswego that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible. For more information, visit: www.zupans.com.

Fee: $200