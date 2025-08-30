|Location:
|Zupan's Markets
|Map:
|16380 Boones Ferry, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
|Website:
|https://www.zupans.com/events/august-30-etzel-wine-dinner/
|All Dates:
Etzel Family Wine Dinner
Join us for an elegant gathering in the breezeway, featuring a curated tasting experience with the renowned Michael, Mikey, and Jared Etzel—the visionary family behind Beaux Frères, Sequitur, and Rodeo Hills. Savor a refined menu thoughtfully paired with a stunning selection of their signature wines, each glass telling a story of heritage, craftsmanship, and terroir.
FEATURED WINES:
Beaux Frères, Chardonnay
Rodeo Hills, Hard Press Chardonnay
Sequitur, Chardonnay
Beaux Frères, Pinot Noir
Rodeo Hills, Hard Press Pinot Noir
Sequitur, Pinot Noir
FEATURED MENU:
Albacore Tuna Confit on Crostino
Olive Oil, Lemon & Peppercorn
Oregon Cheese & Charcuterie
Kumamoto Oyster & Shaved Daikon
Oregon Seafood Salad
Mussels, Clams, Dungeness Crab & Brine Shrimp with Thai Basil, Vietnamese Coriander & Grated Local Tomato
Cold-Smoked Columbia Salmon, Creamed Nettles & Fondant Potatoes
Coastal Wood Sorrel Granita
Sea Bean Ice Milk, Blueberries & Shortbread
About Zupan’s Markets
Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for nearly 50 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations in Portland and Lake Oswego that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible. For more information, visit: www.zupans.com.
Fee: $200