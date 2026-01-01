|Location:
|The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
|Map:
|4651 SW Homesteader Rd., Wilsonville, OR 97070
|Phone:
|503-746-3030
|Email:
|Info@middlegroundfarms.com
|Website:
|https://middlegroundfarms.com/winemakers-dinner/et-fille/
|All Dates:
Et Fille Winemaker Dinner
Multi course pairing menu with the beautiful wines from Et Fille. We like to call this dinner and a show! If you haven’t been to the Kitchen you are in for a treat!
Fee: $175
We are excited to invite you to the Kitchen for a fun interactive dinner with winemaker Jessica!