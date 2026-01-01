 Calendar Home
Location:The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
Map:4651 SW Homesteader Rd., Wilsonville, OR 97070
Phone: 503-746-3030
Email:Info@middlegroundfarms.com
Website:https://middlegroundfarms.com/winemakers-dinner/et-fille/
All Dates:Mar 12, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Et Fille Winemaker Dinner

Multi course pairing menu with the beautiful wines from Et Fille. We like to call this dinner and a show! If you haven’t been to the Kitchen you are in for a treat!

 

Fee: $175

We are excited to invite you to the Kitchen for a fun interactive dinner with winemaker Jessica!

The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
The Kitchen at Middleground Farms 97070 4651 SW Homesteader Rd., Wilsonville, OR 97070
March (2026)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable