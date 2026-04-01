Location: The Hearth Room at Lodge Kitchen Map: 17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707 Website: https://www.sunriverresort.com/things-to-do#!/e/erath-wine-tasting-df0d7119?categoryIds=ee667e42-59fb-485a-90a3-6c984bce2c99%2Ccbaae22b-bbf2-4119-8e7b-b44ae66f2ebe&from=2026-05-01&to=2026-05-31 All Dates: Apr 29, 2026 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm



Erath Wine Tasting

This intimate wine education experience invites you to sample a curated selection of Erath wines while learning about the craftsmanship and character behind each pour. Each guest will enjoy an individual charcuterie board thoughtfully paired to complement the tasting. Wines will be available for purchase following the event. Whether you're a longtime Pinot enthusiast or simply looking to expand your palate, this relaxed and engaging evening is the perfect way to sip, savor, and discover

Fee: $40