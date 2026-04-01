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Location:The Hearth Room at Lodge Kitchen
Map:17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
Website:https://www.sunriverresort.com/things-to-do#!/e/erath-wine-tasting-df0d7119?categoryIds=ee667e42-59fb-485a-90a3-6c984bce2c99%2Ccbaae22b-bbf2-4119-8e7b-b44ae66f2ebe&from=2026-05-01&to=2026-05-31
All Dates:Apr 29, 2026 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Erath Wine Tasting

This intimate wine education experience invites you to sample a curated selection of Erath wines while learning about the craftsmanship and character behind each pour. Each guest will enjoy an individual charcuterie board thoughtfully paired to complement the tasting. Wines will be available for purchase following the event. Whether you're a longtime Pinot enthusiast or simply looking to expand your palate, this relaxed and engaging evening is the perfect way to sip, savor, and discover

 

Fee: $40

Join us for a special Erath Wine Tasting featuring Winemaker Leah Adint of Erath Winery

The Hearth Room at Lodge Kitchen
The Hearth Room at Lodge Kitchen 17600 17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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