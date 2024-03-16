 Calendar Home
Location:Zenith Vineyard
Map:5657 Zena Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 5036873016
Email:nancy@bjornsonwine.com
Website:http://https://bjornsonwine.bottlethreesixty.com/product/equinox-2024
Mar 16, 2024 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm 6PM Premier early entry access available

Equinox in the Eola-Amity Hills

The Eola-Amity Hills Winegrowers Association is hosting a celebration of great wines and food, bringing together 31 exceptional wineries/vineyards and three renowned restaurants for an unforgettable evening at Zenith Vineyard.

This exclusive gathering will take place on March 16, 2024, 7pm-10pm (6pm premier early entry tickets), to celebrate the region's rich terroir and the artistry of its winemakers, providing a comprehensive exploration of the quality and diversity of wines that define the Eola-Amity Hills AVA.

With attendance limited to just 400 people, this event ensures an intimate and immersive experience. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with winemakers, winery owners and wine stewards, and fellow wine enthusiasts in a beautiful winery setting at Zenith Vineyard.

 

Fee: $75

31 Wineries from Eola-Amity Hills + 3 restaurants

Zenith Vineyard
Zenith Vineyard 97304 5657 Zena Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
